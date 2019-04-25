Chelsea release statement following Eden Hazard’s omission from Team of the Year

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard would be forgiven for taking a pick-axe to the PFA panel after his remarkable snub from their Team of the Year. The annual cross team XI is voted in by Premier League professionals and is usually a decent marker for the Premier League’s best eleven players.

While the player himself hasn’t bothered to dignify his omission with a response, Chelsea FC has released a strongly worded statement in light of this rather glaring non-selection:

“Our no.10 is enjoying an outstanding season full of eye-catching moments and his non-selection is being widely described as a surprise omission. Certainly his headline statistics from the current season cannot have counted against him when the votes were cast.

“Hazard is enjoying his best Premier League campaign to date when it comes to goals and assists combined, and indeed he tops the table for that total across the all the players at all 20 clubs.”

“One more goal in the remaining three matches and he will have surpassed his 16 scored in the league in 2016/17. His 13 assists are already two greater than his best previous Premier League tally, which came in his first season here in 2012/13.”

🤔 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 25, 2019

The club took further exception to Paul Pogba’s inclusion and rightly so. The Manchester United midfielder hasn’t been a patch on the Belgian attacker’s displays this season:

“This year’s Premier League selection very much reflects the two teams contesting for the title with all but one of the 11 named coming from those two sides, although Mohamed Salah is not one of them. Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in midfield is the odd one out in coming from a different club.”

Incredulously, the Belgian was among six nominees for the Players’ Player of the Year award but failed to make it to the overall team of the year. His tally of 16 goals and 13 assists ensures that he has the highest goal contribution in the League, further adding to the lunacy of leaving him out.