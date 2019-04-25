Alexis Sanchez’s pitiful showings in Manchester United colours has plunged to a new low. Introduced as a late substitute against Manchester City, the winger was largely anonymous, meandering about aimlessly in a listless display.

With Manchester City cruising to victory on their rival’s patch and the Old Trafford faithful quietly filing out of the ground, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cast his final die when he introduced Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez in one swoop.

Unfortunately for the Chilean, he might as well have been cooling his heels in the United dug-out. Match of The Day’s Twitter handle posted an infographic of the Chilean’s contribution and one suggests that it is best to save United supporters the embarrassment of having to relive his no-show. The player’s solitary touch in 12 minutes of football was near the halfway line, inside his own half!

Alexis Sanchez came on for a total of 12 minutes tonight. This is his touch map…#ManchesterDerby #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/yHyyaunyQK — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 24, 2019

Once a devilish presence on the pitch, Sanchez’s career has dribbled into comatose. United are already regretting stumping up the cash for the ex-Arsenal winger and are looking to off-load him in the summer window. However, his hefty wages may prove to be deterrence and the club will have to plough on with the under-fire winger.