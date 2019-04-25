Five deserving players who missed out on the PFA Team of the Year 2019

For the first time ever, the PFA Team of the Year only had representatives from three different teams and was unsurprisingly dominated by players from Manchester City and Liverpool. Even though there is a case for all the players in the XI, these five players were unlucky to miss out.

#5. Alisson (Liverpool)

The battle to be the goalkeeper in this year’s PFA Team of the Year was always going to be between Alisson Becker and Ederson Moraes. In the end, Brazil’s number two prevailed over Brazil’s number one.

It has been a fantastic season for Alisson following his move from Roma in the summer. He has conceded the fewest number of goals in the league so far and also has one clean sheet more than his compatriot. Both goalkeepers have also been excellent with their feet and have initiated several counter-attacks (some of them leading to goals) with their excellent distribution.

In the end, one person had to miss out and that was Alisson. The only plausible explanation is that Alisson had a fantastic defence in front of him which may have taken attention away from his excellent work.

#4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Three of the four defenders in this year’s PFA Team of the Year are from Liverpool. There are no qualms on the inclusion of Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, but there were other options for the right-back position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best crossers of the ball in the game right now but he has been susceptible defensively and Liverpool have conceded a few goals which built up from his side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who also missed out on a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year, enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season and was arguably his side’s best player this season.

The 21-year-old has made 120 tackles this season which is only six fewer than the most number of tackles made by a player this season. Incredibly, he has only been dribbled past nine times this season and in stark contrast, Alexander-Arnold has been dribbled past 31 times.

#3. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

There was only one player in the PFA Team of the Year from outside the two title contenders and that place went to Paul Pogba. The Manchester United man has been inconsistent despite scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists this season. Also, a chunk of his goals have come from penalties this season.

The midfielder who should have been in the team is Christian Eriksen who has 7 goals and 12 assists despite playing 240 minutes fewer than Pogba. The Dane, who is the second highest assist provider this season, also averages 2.1 key passes per 90 minutes compared to Pogba’s 1.5.

It’s astonishing that Eriksen keeps getting overlooked for many awards despite racking up 47 goals and 64 assists in only 202 Premier League games. This is his sixth season in England and this means, he averages almost eight goals and 11 assists in the Premier League every season but he has been named in the PFA Team of the Year only once!

#2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is a victim of the high standards he set last season. After sweeping the individual awards at the end of last season, the Egyptian doesn’t even have a place in this year’s PFA team of the Year despite being the joint top scorer in the league at the moment.

Salah has been directly involved in 26 goals in the Premier League this season of which he scored 19. Only three players in the league have been involved in more goals and two of them are in the PFA Team of the Year.

The Egyptian had a dry patch when he didn’t score in six straight Premier League games and that’s the only thing anyone can hold against him. However, no player in the league has more goals that put their team ahead or level in a game than Salah and this highlights the fact that he scores important goals rather than inconsequential ones.

The 26-year-old will be disappointed to miss out on the PFA Team of the Year which would make him strive harder to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

#1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah’s exclusion was debatable but leaving out Eden Hazard from the PFA Team of the Year was atrocious.

Hazard has been directly involved in 29 Premier League goals this season (16 goals and 13 assists) and no player in the league has been involved in more than 27 goals at the moment. Also, the 13 assists he has provided is the highest in the league so far.

The 28-year-old who is probably playing his final season in the Premier League has single-handedly carried Chelsea in many games and was even a contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Interestingly, Hazard is only one of seven players in Europe’s Top 5 leagues with at least 10 goals and assists each. The other six players are Lionel Messi, Raheem Sterling, Dries Mertens, Jadon Sancho, Leroy Sane and Pablo Sarabia.