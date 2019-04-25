Social media reacts as Pogba makes PFA team of the year, while Hazard misses out

On Thursday, The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) named their Team of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Six players from Manchester City, and four players from Liverpool have been named in the team, with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba being the only non-Manchester City or Liverpool player to make the cut in final PFA XI.

The team is as follows:

As you can see, goalkeeper Ederson, centre back Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are Manchester City’s entries, while full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold, center back Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane are the Liverpool players who made it into the XI.

The award dates back to the 1973-74 season, and the latest Team of the Year is the only XI where players from just three English teams have formed the complete squad:

3 – There are just three teams with players in the PFA #TOTY this season, the fewest in the history of the award since it began in 1973-74. Sparse. #PFAawards — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2019

Meanwhile, a lot of fans and experts believe that Paul Pogba has no place in the squad, while Eden Hazard’s absence is another shocker to some of them.

As soon as the final announcement went virat, Twitter went rife with reactions on both Pogba’s glaring presence and Hazard’s surprising absence.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below:

What is this? A team of ants? pic.twitter.com/bTKiR5bxGM — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 25, 2019

He’d walk into any team in the league. Consistently one of the best players for several years now. Fantastic player — Stephen Yates (@symcfc) April 25, 2019

You have lost all credibility leaving Hazard out. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — NF18 (@ChelseaNF18) April 25, 2019

Hazard>Pogba… — Eddie Ornelas (@ornelaseddie1) April 25, 2019

Haha haha Paul penalty pogba no words! — Dan (@Daniely79) April 25, 2019

Pogba. Unreal. — Ned Racine (@buggshoney) April 25, 2019

Remove Pogba NOW! PUT HAZARD — Anfield (@dondarius471) April 25, 2019

Pogba in team of the year, don’t make me laugh 😂😂😂😂😂 — Utd 0 City 2 (@BobbyMancsScarf) April 25, 2019

Can see Hazard playing peekaboo 😂😂 — FORLAN 🔴⚪ (@Viqforlan) April 25, 2019

Ederson's been better

Hazard shudve been there — Abdullah (@KungFuPandyaX) April 25, 2019

Real cheat

Where is Hazard

And How On Earth Is Pogba On This Team

Useless FA — 1GAD (@Firdaus_GH10) April 25, 2019

Pogba in

Hazard out

=

WTF — Doolan 9™ (@Doolan9) April 25, 2019

Involved in more goals in PL than any other player &

Nominated for PFA player of the year , Hazard isn't in the team of the year whilst Pogba was included 😹 pic.twitter.com/J6IplYJVr2 — Zaheer Uthman (@IAMZAHEER_) April 25, 2019

Don’t know why Pogba is in here must be because of his dabbing — 🇩🇪🐐 (@its_me_axad) April 25, 2019

