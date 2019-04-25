Premier League |

Social media reacts as Pogba makes PFA team of the year, while Hazard misses out

On Thursday, The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) named their Team of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Six players from Manchester City, and four players from Liverpool have been named in the team, with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba being the only non-Manchester City or Liverpool player to make the cut in final PFA XI.

The team is as follows:

As you can see, goalkeeper Ederson, centre back Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are Manchester City’s entries, while full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold, center back Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane are the Liverpool players who made it into the XI.

The award dates back to the 1973-74 season, and the latest Team of the Year is the only XI where players from just three English teams have formed the complete squad:

Meanwhile, a lot of fans and experts believe that Paul Pogba has no place in the squad, while Eden Hazard’s absence is another shocker to some of them.

As soon as the final announcement went virat, Twitter went rife with reactions on both Pogba’s glaring presence and Hazard’s surprising absence.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below:

