Eden Hazard’s incredible stats surface as Chelsea star misses out on PFA Team of the Year

Chelsea have relied heavily on Eden Hazard once again this season to bail them out of difficult situations. And the Belgian international has lived up to his task, scoring and assisting for fun in the Premier League. Despite that, Hazard has not been named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Hazard in the Premier League 18/19: 30 starts

29 G/A (Most)

16 goals (joint 4th)

13 assists (Most)

13 MOTMs (Most)

122 dribbles (Most)

89 chances created (2nd) • Most points won with G/A: 23

• Bigger % contribution in team’s goals: 49% Not enough for TOTY? 0 credibility @PFA pic.twitter.com/uh5oa6SMRb — Hazard Stuff (@HazardStuff_) April 24, 2019

Hazard’s stats for the 2018/19 Premier League season, however, suggest that the Chelsea star should’ve earned a spot in the star-studded team. The Belgian phenom has started just thirty times this campaign while coming off the bench on four occasions.

During these thirty-four games, he has contributed to twenty-nine goals, either scoring them or providing an assist for a teammate. His tally happens to be the highest in the league so far this season. His goal contribution to Chelsea this season stands at a whopping forty-nine per cent.

Hazard has also scored sixteen times and is currently the joint-fourth top scorer. Meanwhile, he is leading the league in assists by providing thirteen. The Belgian has also completed a league-high one hundred and twenty-two dribbles while creating eighty-nine chances – second most this season.

The Chelsea star has been handed the man of the match award on thirteen occasions so far in the Premier League, winning twenty-three points for his team in the process. Despite that, he has failed to find a spot for himself in the PFA Team of the Year.