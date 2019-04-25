Breaking: PFA announces the Premier League Team of the Year 2019

PFA has announced the Premier League Team of the Year 2019 as voted for by the players in the league. And it is a list heavily dominated by Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ederson pips Liverpool’s Allisson to the goalkeeper spot having kept 18 clean sheets in the season, including in a pivotal 2-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Unsurprisingly, the Liverpool fullback duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the right and left back spots respectively while PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk is a shoe in for one of the center back spots. He is partnered by Manchcester City’s Aymeric Laporte.

The midfield is an all Manchester affair as United’s Paul Pogba partners up with City destroyer Fernandinho and Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva.

The forward line comprises of the irrepressible Sadio Mane, the evergreen Sergio Aguero and PFA Player of the Year runners-up Raheem Sterling.

This is also the first time the PFA team of the year is only comprised of players from just three teams.

3 – There are just three teams with players in the PFA #TOTY this season, the fewest in the history of the award since it began in 1973-74. Sparse. #PFAawards — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2019

Notable absentees include Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.