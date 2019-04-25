Manchester United legend accuses star midfielder of “cheating” in 2-0 loss to Manchester City

English giants Manchester United were humbled by local rivals and current champions Manchester City, during Wednesday’s derby clash in the Premier League.

City’s Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane found the back of United’s net once each, to ensure that the Sky Blues stayed within contention for this season’s trophy. Meanwhile, the loss to United further reduced their chances of qualifying to the 2019-20 Champions League, as a top-four finish in the Premier League is nowhere near sight for them.

At the end of the game, former Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Roy Keane were highly critical of the Red Devils’ below-par display. While Neville said that he did not expect much from the current team, Roy Keane went a step further and accused midfielder Fred of cheating.

The duo were speaking to Sky Sports after the match, when Neville said: “What we saw was the gulf in class. I don’t think any of the players could have given more.”

“There was nothing I’ve seen that made me think they could have given more, that’s what they are.”

Roy Keane then interrupted, and pointed out that Neville needs to take a look at the Brazilian midfielder.

“You need to see Fred during the second goal. You said the players gave it their all. What Fred has done is cheating, letting a man run off him (for the second goal)”.

Fred’s mistake in passing the ball straight to Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany, was the main reason for the goal, as Kompany dispatched the ball to Sterling, who in turn made the perfect assist to Leroy Sane who scored the goal.

Up next, Manchester United will face Chelsea on Sunday, 28th April.