Paul Pogba makes a telling gesture towards Manchester United fans after Manchester City defeat

Premier League giants Manchester United were handed an embarrassing 2-0 defeat by local rivals Manchester City, in a high-profile Premier League derby clash on Wednesday.

Two second-half goals – one each from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane – helped the Sky Blues secure all the three points from the game, while United’s defeat meant that chances for a Premier League top-four finish for them, are infinitesimally slim.

Meanwhile, at the end of the game, United star Paul Pogba issued an open apology in front of the club supporters who had come to watch the Red Devils play at Old Trafford.

Earlier, Pogba was ridiculed by fans when he failed to acknowledge them after their 4-0 defeat to Everton. But this time, the World Champion ensured that he did not repeat his folly, as he held up one hand in apology, while facing the fans present in the Stretford End.

But after being beaten by City, the France international held up one hand in apology in front of the Stretford End, as per reports.

The star is rumoured to leave United in the summer as per various sources, but an official confirmation is yet to be made by neither the player nor the club.

Up next, United will face Chelsea in the Premier League, on Sunday, 28th April.