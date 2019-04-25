Marcus Rashford slams Manchester United teammates after insipid performance against Manchester City

Manchester United were brushed off rather easily by Manchester City at Old Trafford as the English Champions cantered to a 2-0 win. Marcus Rashford wasn’t best pleased with his team’s performance.

The Manchester United academy graduate spoke to Sky Sports after the match and stopped short of calling out teammates by their names after the home side registered yet another tepid performance.

The defeat marks Manchester United’s seventh loss in their last nine games.

“Today we didn’t play like Manchester United,” the young forward said.

“It’s not right. The bare minimum is to work hard and give all for the badge, the supporters, the club and yourself. ‘It has been a tough road to get to where we are, to get there and not be putting up the same performances as we were in January is disappointing.”

“It’s that simple as a Manchester United fan.”

He then went on to outline exactly what is wrong with the team, but carefully avoided taking names although his comments seemed to suggest that he did have a few in mind.

“We never call each other out but we have to be real with each other. It’s a matter of trying to improve each other. ‘It’s more getting back used to doing it on the pitch. ‘They [the fans] know we can do it. We have to get to the bottom of it and start playing like Manchester United for ourselves,” he said.