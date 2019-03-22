Reports: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expresses interest in signing long-term target

England defender Harry Maguire has finally made a positive nod back at Manchester United’s interests in signing him, thereby indicating that a transfer to the Red Devils is probably on the cards.

The Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the temporary manager of Manchester United, has urged his club’s management to enter into a deal with the player’s current club Leicester City, where he had joined following a move from Hull City in 2017.

Solskjaer apparently wants to develop his team’s defence around the 26-year old, should he find his way to Old Trafford in the summer, as per Daily Star. Their current players in the back-four include Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo, who seldom feature in the starting XI these days. The Norwegian hence expects that the Englishman will be a definite upgrade when compared to his defensive resources right now.

Harry Maguire impressed for England as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His World Cup heroics attracted United’s attention in August 2018, but the player turned down a move so as to complete yet another season with Leicester.

He has made 27 appearances with the Foxes so far this season. Leicester is currently at the tenth place in Premier League standings.