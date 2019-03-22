Pickford defends form amid scrutiny over England spot

After a particularly shaky display against Newcastle United, Jordan Pickford has insisted his form this season has mostly been strong.
Jordan Pickford insists his error-strewn display at Newcastle United was an aberration, as his place as England’s number one comes under scrutiny.
The 25-year-old gave away a penalty at St James’ Park, which he then saved, before conceding three times as Everton let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.
Pickford’s performances this season have seen his position as Gareth Southgate’s first choice appear precarious, with positive displays undermined by high-profile errors such as the one that allowed Divock Origi to score an injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Pickford admits the occasion rather got to him in the Newcastle defeat, but he is adamant his form as a whole has remained strong.
“With me being a Sunderland lad, in front of 52,000 Newcastle fans hurling abuse at you for the full game, maybe it did get to me a little bit too much,” he said, as quoted by The Guardian.
“But I’m only 25 and, as a learning curve for me, that’s how I can improve. Next time I go there, I won’t be getting involved as much.
1998 – Jordan Pickford was the first England goalkeeper to save a penalty in a penalty shoot-out at a major tournament since David Seaman at World Cup 1998 against Argentina. Crucial.#COLENG #ENG #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/qdwp7zRezO
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2018
“Since the World Cup, I’ve seen the good side, getting rounds of applause in stadiums. That’s different class, and what the England squad have hopefully done for the nation. But I won’t be getting that at Newcastle ever. That’s something I’ve got to deal with.”
England’s Euro 2020 qualifying opener against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday will include a tribute to Gordon Banks, the 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper who died last month.
Pickford says all the England keepers received backing from Banks before their World Cup campaign last year.
“He sent all the goalkeepers a message,” said Pickford. “Every player got a message from a different former player in their position – it was a really nice touch.
“What a legend of a goalkeeper he was. With his family there, and a minute’s applause, hopefully it’ll be a special night and I keep a clean sheet for him.”