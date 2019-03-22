Reports: Manchester City set to beat Manchester United and Barcelona to sign highly rated Portuguese youngster

Premier League defending champions Manchester City are interested in signing Benfica’s 16-year-old Ronaldo Camara, while Manchester United and Barcelona are also reportedly tracking the youngster’s progress with the Portuguese side.

It was expected that the Red Devils will be the team that acquires the youngster’s services next summer, but Evening Standard reported that their local rivals now have a better shot at signing him, thanks to the influence of Pep Guardiola as their manager, apart from the highly advanced academy facilities that the club boasts of.

A potential transfer embargo that might be cast upon City by the UEFA for violating Financial Fair Play rules, coupled with the loss of young starlets like Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz to other clubs mean that the Sky Blues may be forced to work with homegrown talent for at least a whole year, without being able to sign players from elsewhere.

Camara will hence fit their choices perfectly, and provided the deal is done, he will enroll directly into the club’s academy from where he can graduate later as a senior player.

The young wonderkid has already impressed everyone with his performances at the U-17 level for Benfica and the Portuguese national teams. He famously debuted for the Portugal U-17 side at a very young age of 14, two years ago.