LOOK: Inside Tottenham’s new stadium ahead of grand opening

With the first game less than two weeks away, Tottenham offered fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the club’s new stadium.

The long wait is almost over for Tottenham fans, who will finally be able to sample their new stadium on a matchday in less than a fortnight.

Crystal Palace will be the visitors for a Premier League clash on April 3, as Spurs belatedly move into the 62,000-capacity arena on the site of their old White Hart Lane ground.

Work was supposed to be completed by September 2018, before a number of delays meant the club was forced to extend its temporary tenancy at Wembley.

But on Thursday, Spurs offered a sneak peak of what spectators can expect when they visit the shiny new venue, which boasts features such as The Goal Line Bar, running the full 65 metres behind the goal line in the South Stand – the longest bar in Europe.

Take a look for yourself: