Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals the main difference between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho

Manchester United star Paul Pogba cited the confidence factor as the major difference between the managerial stint of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Paul Pogba was effusive in his praise for interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while also being critical of former manager Jose Mourinho’s approach to management.

“He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players,” said Pogba of Solskjaer.

“This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before [under Jose Mourinho].”

The midfielder, who is currently on international duty with France, then went into a little bit of detail about why the issue of confidence was the biggest difference between the Portuguese manager’s reign and Solskjaer’s current stint at the club.

“Maybe we lost confidence[under Jose Mourinho], maybe things went wrong,” he recalled.

“A lot of talking outside that we weren’t used to,” he said, presumably referencing the extended press conference war that Mourinho waged against his own players and the club.

Pogba also explained at length why he wanted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stay on as the manager of Manchester United. As it stands, despite the Norwegian boss orchestrating a remarkable turnaround in on-field fortunes, he is still the interim manager and only has a contract until the end of the season.

“Of course we want him[Solskjaer] to stay[past the end of the season],” the center midfielder said.

“The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.

“When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it [the full time job]. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T Sky Sports)

