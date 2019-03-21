Paul Pogba praises Manchester City star, admits he deserves more credit

Paul Pogba may be French, but his time at Manchester United dates back to when he was in his teens. An academy player and a product of the system, there is a lot of Mancunian in the midfield superstar.

So the fact that he praised a Manchester City player should be somewhat surprising, but when put into context of the interview conducted by Sky Sports, Pogba does make a lot of sense.

🗣️ “Maybe if he was somebody else it would be different” @paulpogba believes @sterling7 deserves more plaudits, rather than off-field headlines from the media. Read more from the exclusive interview here: https://t.co/winqLEnJ0S pic.twitter.com/lr8av3sQSR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 20, 2019

The snippet of the interview surrounds the claims made by Raheem Sterling that the media is biased when it comes to reporting the lifestyle of black players, and may even be racist in some respects.

Pogba maintains that Sterling’s claims do have some weight to it, and that racism has absolutely no standing in world football.

The Manchester United star talks about the “sterling” season his adversary has had, and praises the City forward for his recent hat-trick and goalscoring ability.

Fair to say that both United and City fans will accept this interview with a lot of grace.