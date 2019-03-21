Reports: Arsene Wenger chose former Chelsea manager, not Unai Emery, to replace him at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal after almost 22 years as manager of the club, but wanted former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti and not Unai Emery to replace him.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato, Ancelotti was the Frenchman’s choice to succeed him at Arsenal this season after his departure from the club, and not current boss Unai Emery.

Speaking to TV Luna’s ‘Goal Show’, Venerato had this to say surrounding the situation at the London club, when asked about the upcoming Europa League tie between Arsenal and Italian powehouses Napoli.

“Arsenal-Napoli? I’ll tell you a behind-the scenes story dating back to last summer when Arsene Wenger indicated Carlo Ancelotti as his possible heir and successor on the Arsenal bench,” he said.

“Carlo Ancelotti, as you know, has a Canadian wife and the whole family lives in London. So he was interested…

“Arsenal then chose Unai Emery and at that point Carlo Ancelotti signed for Napoli, but he did not forget that Arsenal rejected him,” he concluded.

Arsenal, however, have been performing relatively well under Unai Emery and find themselves in fourth spot in the Premier League and still in the hunt for the Europa League, where they take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli next in the quarterfinals.