Tottenham Hotspur superstar reveals he almost left before becoming sensation

Tottenham Hotspur have produced some extraordinary talent in the last few years, and though they may not have won trophies, the club is doing great things under Mauricio Pochettino.

And one of the reasons for the club’s upturn in fortunes on the pitch is Heung-min Son. The Korea Republic star has arguably beaten Harry Kane in overall performance this season, and is tipped for more success by fans and teammates alike.

Tottenham’s loss, United’s gain

Son picked up the Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards, and it was due recognition for what has been a truly special year for the 26-year-old.

But it hasn’t been all rosy, as he revealed to the Evening Standard following the ceremony.

“I came close to leaving. I went to the gaffer’s office and told him I didn’t feel comfortable and wanted to leave for Germany,” Son expressed.

“The gaffer trusted me and I am so grateful”, the forward continued.

“He made my dream come true. I am more than grateful [to him] — it is difficult to say. I have worked four years with the gaffer. It is just amazing.”

Spurs fans will be the first to thank Son for his incredible service to Tottenham, as they get ready for a huge North London derby against Arsenal in the Premier League.