Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Manchester United great very close to exit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that club great Antonio Valencia is very close to leaving the club in the summer.

The Ecuador international has made only five English Premier League appearances this season and has spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines due to various injuries. There has been a lot of speculation over his future with the club and it now seems that he will leave the club come summer.

United have until 5 PM GMT today to trigger a one-year extension in Valencia’s contract. Howerver, Solskjaer said that he is ‘not sure if Man United and Antonio will agree on the next year’.

“He’s still not 100% fit, he is still working to get back fit and he’s had a fantastic career here at Man United and in England,” the interim manager said. “He is one of the Premier League winners left in the dressing room but at the moment I’m not sure if Man United and Antonio will agree on the next year.

“So it depends if he gets back on the pitch as well in the next few months but he’s the captain, a great servant to the club. So hopefully I can get him on the pitch and show what he can do, or he can get himself 100% fit and back on the pitch,” he said in his pre-match conference for the league encounter against Southampton on Saturday.

After joining the club in 2009 from Wigan Athletic, Valencia went on to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a UEFA Europa League with the club.

Finally it could be the end of Valencia at United. Been an amazing servant for the club but has been in decline ever since Ferguson retired. It's great that we will finally invest in an experienced RB hopefully. #MUFC — Sandeep Matharu (@san_mat7) March 1, 2019

Thank you Antonio Valencia. You've been a very resound professional for Man United. 10 years is no ordinary feat. All the best. #MUFC — ƊaN' || (@Dinnydavinci) March 1, 2019

I'm hearing Antonio Valencia leaving United at the end of the season? Thank you Antonio but the club should have offloaded you two years ago. — Saurabh (@ThePolanator) March 1, 2019

The suggestion that Antonio Valencia won’t be offered a contract extension is good news. 4th best RB at the club, and makes a poor captain IMO. Thank you for your service, but it’s time to move on. #MUFC — United Down Under Podcast 🎙 (@UnitedDownUnder) March 1, 2019

Looks like he's on his way wish Valencia all the best but how he lasted at United for as long as he did is beyond me pic.twitter.com/ZoaNqnXd7f — Reddevilkeane16 (@reddevilkeane16) March 1, 2019