Mauricio Pochettino and Son Heung-min were honoured in London on Thursday.

Tottenham pair Mauricio Pochettino and Son Heung-min claimed the respective Premier League Manager and Player of the Year honours at the London Football Awards.

Pochettino was named Manager of the Year for 2018-19 on Thursday, the Spurs boss edging out Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri, Watford counterpart Javi Gracia, Charlton Athletic’s Lee Bowyer and Joe Montemurro of Arsenal Ladies.

The Spurs boss was honoured after guiding Tthe club to third place in the Premier League last season and a Champions League berth.

“I am so happy,” said Pochettino, who won the award for the second time after receiving it in 2016. “For me, it’s a great honour and I know that it means a lot. “

Tottenham star Son scooped the Player of the Year prize after scoring 12 Premier League goals last term, and 18 in all competitions.

The 26-year-old, who has 16 goals in 2018-19, became the second successive Spurs player to be honoured with the award following Harry Kane’s success last year after pipping his team-mate, Chelsea star Eden Hazard, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace.

“It means a lot,” said Son. “For me, it’s special, my first award [of this kind]. Many players have not won this trophy so for me it’s really, really special, especially because such big names have won this award [in the past]. It means a lot and I’m very happy to win.”

Pochettino added: “I think it’s fantastic. He is doing a fantastic job, he is having an amazing season and we feel so proud. I feel so proud of all my squad, of course, but in that case, Sonny won the award, Premier League Player of the Year, and I am so happy for him because he deserves it.”

West Ham’s Declan Rice was named Young Player of the Year, Townsend secured the Goal of the Year gong for his stunning volley in Palace’s shock victory at Manchester City, while Spurs and England legend Glenn Hoddle received the Outstanding Contribution to London Football Award.