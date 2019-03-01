Reports: Manchester United tell De Gea that he will not be their best-paid player

While speculations have been going on about De Gea’s possible contract renewal which was also supposed to see a definite hike in wages, it has now been reported that Manchester United are still not ready to make him their best-paid player.

Duncan Castles from Daily Record claims that the Premier League giants’ vice chairman Ed Woodward is not ready to meet the demands of the Spanish shotstopper, whose current contract enters its final twelve-month period soon.

As of right now, he is paid £240,000 per week for his services – which is widely regarded as a bit less considering the player’s importance in the club, and his long standing set of records – he recently delivered his 100th Premier League clean-sheet in the 0-0 draw against league leaders and arch rivals Liverpool.

Earlier, Record Sport had reported back in August, that De Gea himself was interested in a pay-rise, as he believed that his performances in the Red Devils’ outfit deemed him worthy enough to feel so.

And accordingly, it was also reported that United could risk losing De Gea as other clubs are bound to come calling, with promises of better figures. The unrest has only increased of late, especially given the recent knowledge that other top Champions League goalkeepers are miles ahead in receiving payments from their respective clubs.

For instance, Atletico Madrid are all set for a contract extension with Jan Oblak, with the Slovenian shotstopper all set to receive up to €15.5million a year excluding tax. Meanwhile, Juventus and PSG continue to be the top teams looking to swoop in for De Gea, with the former having already made a spoken-promise that the player’s estimated pay would be nothing less than £350,000 a week – way better than what his role in United is earning him right now.

It is widely known that Ed Woodward made a few miscalculations regarding Alexis Sanchez’ pay while buying him from Arsenal as nearly a free-agent, and the Daily Record suggests that he is not keen in repeating a similar blunder in the goalkeeper’s case. Sanchez is currently being paid an enormous £400,000 per week excluding bonuses, and De Gea was keen to make his payment match the same levels, with a fresh contract drawn up for the same purpose.