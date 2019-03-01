Reports: Manchester United have only one serious candidate to take up manager job permanently

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a great start to his career at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford and with every match, he is strengthening his claim for the full-time post at Old Trafford.

When Jose Mourinho was sacked after the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, Mauricio Pochettino was believed to be the favourite to take up the job full time. However, Solskjaer, who was appointed on an interim basis has turned the tables.

According to reports in ESPN, Manchester United have only one name in their mind to take up the job on a full-time basis and that is the former Manchester United player who has overseen 12 wins, two draws and a loss in 15 matches.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer has left Pochettino and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri behind in the race to become the next permanent United manager. The club haven’t even held talks with the two yet.

It is believed that the club are in no hurry of making the announcement and expectedly, an announcement on the same would be made after the end of current season. United are into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and are fifth on the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.