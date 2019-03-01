Reports: Manchester United risk losing David De Gea in the summer

One simply cannot ignore the incredible credentials of David De Gea as a player, especially given how incredible he has been, in between the sticks for Manchester United for as many as five straight seasons so far.

The Spanish shot-stopper was also elected United’s best player, four times in the past five seasons – also becoming the first goalkeeper to win the award, first player to win it three consecutive times, and the only player till date to win it a total of four times.

De Gea’s personal on-field statistics elevate his level to a much higher extent. He has been a part of the PFA Team of the season five times so far, also having made the “Save of the season” five times till date.

All of this is being said here, so as to prove how he is undoubtedly one of the most important people wearing the Red Devils’ shirt right now.

It may hence be considered a bit unflattering, to think that the 28-year-old might not be getting his worth’s due from the club, as United’s heirarchy somehow feels it beyond themselves to hike the player’s income.

As of right now, De Gea is all set to enter the final year of his existing contract that pays him a basic sum of £240,000 a week – fairly measly, when his stature is brought to regard.

To put things into perspective, Alexis Sanchez is paid a massive £400,000 per-week, excluding bonuses and image rights and so on. And he rarely features in full 90-minute appearances, while De Gea is one of the first starters in almost every game.

The way things stand right now, United risk losing their star goalkeeper, as interests over him are growing all across Europe, reports the Telegraph. And for the first time in many years, De Gea himself seems inclined for a move away from the Theatre of Dreams.

The Spanish star has, however, asserted that he would want to stay with the club, provided United can take another look into the current contract standoff, and resolve it by replacing it with one that involves better payment.

Until the beginning of the current season, he was considered best-fit for a move to Real Madrid, until Thibaut Courtois pulled the deal through for himself. Reports suggest that De Gea continue to be in the radars of PSG and Juventus, the latter even offering a salary of £350,000 per week.

Hence, it seems imperative that the former Premier League champions will have to raise De Gea’s weekly wages to the tune of at least £500,000, so that the player can find an inspiration to stay with them. Alexis Sanchez is touted for a pay-hike to the same level, and De Gea might want the club to match his payment with that of the Chilean attacker, the Telegraph says.