Tottenham Hotspur and Korea Republic star Son Heung-Min wins Player of the Year award in London

In the recently-concluded 2019 London Football Awards, Korea Republic and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min was honoured as the Premier League Player of the Year.

SON WATCH: Son Heung-min vs China

In a year that has been easily one of his bests, the striker has been in fine form which sees him score 16 goals across 34 matches in all competitions.

At 26 years old, Son has been a pivotal star for his club and country and has led Spurs to go deeper in their UEFA Champions League run.

In the Premier League, Spurs are third in the table with 60 points and are behind Liverpool and Manchester City with 69 and 68, respectively. With 10 matches remaining, they have a mathematical chance of winning the league and Son has helped maintain Spurs’ status as contenders.

Spurs also had a player win last year in Harry Kane and Son picks up the award this year as he went up against Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend.