Tottenham can call upon Harry Kane against Arsenal after the FA confirmed he would face no action for clashing with Cesar Azpilicueta.

Harry Kane will no retrospective action following his altercation with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta during Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

England skipper Kane clashed with Azpilicueta during the first half of Wednesday’s Premier League encounter and appeared to move his head towards the defender.

However, the 25-year-old is not in line for punishment over the incident as the match officials saw it at the time and decided no sanction was necessary.

It means Kane is free to play in Saturday’s north London derby against Arsenal at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are aiming to respond following back-to-back defeats that appear to have all but ended their bid for the Premier League title.

Arsenal beat their bitter rivals 4-2 at Emirates Stadium last December, although Spurs prevailed 2-0 later that month when the sides met in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The Gunners are fourth in the table, four points behind Spurs, having thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 on Wednesday.