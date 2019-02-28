Reports: Premier League winning manager set for shocking sack

Premier League managers are always under the looming threat of the dreaded sack even when they are doing exceedingly well, and it appears nobody is safe from the wrath of the board.

The next manager reportedly close to receiving the sack is Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri.

The Sun are reporting that not only is Ranieri on his way, it could be happening in the very near future. The club have plummeted to second bottom of the Premier League, and the opposite of what was expected has taken place.

A number of signings were made by the London club in the summer to aid a revival, and Ranieri brought in Ryan Babel in January to further improve the setting, but the Italian has now lost 10 out of the 16 games he has managed since joining the club.

The same report goes on to suggest that the decision to sack the former Leicester City boss has been made, and that Scott Parker could be an early replacement on an interim basis.

Parker is currently part of the coaching team at the club, but has a ton of experience from his playing days, and could be the man put in charge of saving Fulham from relegation.