Liverpool star breaks record during 5-0 win over Watford

Liverpool stars responded in style when questioned about their title credentials, by hammering Watford five-nil. Both of Liverpool’s fullbacks were at their best, with Andrew Robertson providing two assists and Trent Alexander-Arnold providing three. In doing so, the latter also broke a Premier League record which stretches back to August 2003.

Sadio Mane was at the double as Liverpool hammered Watford by five goals to nil. Centre-back Virgil Van Dijk scored two on the night as well, while Divock Origi also added his name to the scoresheet.

However, despite Liverpool’s goalscoring exploits, it was a defender who stole the limelight. Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the team after missing four of Liverpool’s last five league games and repaid his manager instantly, by providing three assists.

As a result, the Englishman became the youngest player ever to provide three assists in the Premier League at just 20 years and 143 days.

3 – Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest ever player to assist three goals in a single Premier League game (20 years, 143 days). Prodigy. #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/UGbY50PdRf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

In doing so, Alexander-Arnold beat the record previously set by Jermaine Pennant, who completed the same remarkable achievement at the age of 20 years and 227 days. Pennant provided a hattrick of assists playing for Leeds United against Middlesbrough in August 2003.

More recently, Tottenham Hotspur’s Kyle Walker-Peters provided three assists in their game against Bournemouth, with all three coming in the first half itself.

However, Alexander-Arnold, Walker-Peters, and Pennant, all fell short of the record assist tally in a single Premier League game – four. The same has been achieved by six players in the past – Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal), Jose Antonio Reyes (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), and Dusan Tadic (Southampton).