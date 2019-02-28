Reports: Manchester United midfielder set for new £170,000-a-week contract

The new contracts appear to be handing themselves out since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins at Manchester United, and another player could be following suit.

The Sun are reporting that Juan Mata is the next name on the list who should complete the formalities behind signing a new deal with the club very soon.

Mata was linked with a number of clubs in the January transfer window, but is said to be happy at Old Trafford, and wants to sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

The expected terms for a new contract involve a £170,000-a-week wage for the Spaniard, while a one-year extension is also expected.

The report suggests that United will have the option to extend Mata’s contract by a year till 2021 if they wish to do so.

The report also quotes an Old Trafford source as saying: “Ole has told the board what he wants to happen. There have been others ahead of him but he is top of the queue now.

“He wants to continue his time here. There is interest elsewhere but he is happy and wants to stay long-term.”

Solskjaer wants his midfield maestro to stay in Manchester and has often praised the professionalism of his star during a rather inconsistent overall spell at the club.