Number nine is fine for Liverpool star Mane

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was handed an unfamiliar task against Watford and took to it with aplomb, scoring twice in a 5-0 win.
Sadio Mane relished taking a central role in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Watford.
Jurgen Klopp’s men remained a point ahead of champions Manchester City at the Premier League summit as Mane’s first-half double set the rout in motion.
The Senegal international powered home a ninth-minute header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross, who was again the provider when Mane redeemed a poor first touch with an audacious backheel to befuddle Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.
Roberto Firmino’s injury absence meant Mane was deployed in an unfamiliar position as a striker, flanked either side by Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, and it was a responsibility he thrived under.
“It was my first time since I came to Liverpool I played centrally. I always said I’m here for the team, so I try to play any position the coach asks me to play to help the team,” the 26-year-old told Liverpool’s official website after taking his Premier League goals tally this season to 14.
“The team was fantastic, everybody played well. It was the key.”
City’s 1-0 win over West Ham kept things tight at the top and Liverpool face a feisty trip to Goodison Park for Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.
“The win [over Watford] gives us more confidence,” Mane added.
“We know playing against Everton is never easy but we are a great team and we are used to playing this kind of game.
“We’re going to go there and try to do everything to win there.”