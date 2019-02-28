Manchester City sign 650 Million deal with new kit supplier

As each season goes by, the cost of football increases. The transfer values of players and the ticket prices increase, among other things. Therefore, it has become important for clubs to sign multi-million sponsorship deals. Manchester City, one of the richest clubs in the world, have done the same and agreed a £650 Million deal with a new kit supplier.

Manchester City have agreed on a new deal worth £650 Million with German sports brand PUMA, to take over as their next kit supplier. The deal will run on through the next ten years and currently sits behind Manchester United’s agreement with Adidas as the second most lucrative kit deal in the Premier League.

“This announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for City Football Group,” said Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Group to the club website.

Meanwhile, speaking about the deal, PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden had this to say: “PUMA’s partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done – both in scope and ambition.

“We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them setting new standards, on and off the field. We look forward to building the most innovative partnership in football by redefining the sports partnership model both on and off the pitch. We want to maximise on-field performance as well as football culture, in areas such as music, gaming and fashion to connect and inspire the fanbase of each team.”

PUMA will replace Nike as Manchester City’s kit supplier. Moreover, the German sports brand will also supply kits to four other teams under the umbrella of City Football Group -Melbourne City, Girona, Club Atletico Torque, and newly acquired Sichuan Jiuniu.