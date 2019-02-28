Manchester United responded to a setback in style against Crystal Palace – something that has become a feature under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Romelu Lukaku felt Manchester United’s strong mentality was to the fore as he starred in a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Belgium striker Lukaku scored twice at Selhurst Park for an injury-hit United, who returned to winning ways following Sunday’s goalless draw against title-chasing Liverpool.

Such responses have become an early hallmark of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hết lời khen ngợi bản năng sát thủ của Lukaku

After dropping points for the first time in a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, United won 1-0 at Leicester City, while Solskjaer’s maiden defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was followed by Chelsea being dumped out of the FA Cup

“A lot of people were putting us under pressure after the draw at home, which was a bit sad for us,” Lukaku told MUTV.

“But we reacted really well. We won in a professional manner. I think in the second half we were good. I’m really happy with the win.”

Lukaku felt his two sharp finishes – one with either foot – were grounded in childhood practice.

“Luke [Shaw] was involved [in the first goal] and I noticed there was a bit of space on my right-hand side. So just a touch and then, ‘bang’,” he said, after United stayed within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal with 10 games of the Premier League season remaining.

“I’ve worked a lot, left and right, since I was little. So, when it comes into the box, left or right, I don’t hesitate.

“I’m really happy with the win and the goals as well.”