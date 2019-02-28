Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku revelled in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Romelu Lukaku said Manchester United want to dominate after his two-goal performance guided the Red Devils to a club-record eighth successive away victory.

Lukaku snapped a nine-match goal drought as United – missing a host of players through injury – defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

United’s last loss on the road in any competition was December’s Premier League defeat against Liverpool – Jose Mourinho’s final match in charge.

“We want to dominate, we want to score goals and we want to keep clean sheets. We had the game under control,” Lukaku said via BBC Sport.

“Luke Shaw is our player of the season for me and I’m glad he gave me the pass for the first goal.

“When players come back from injury they can add to the team, it’s a really strong squad.”

Ashley Young – wearing the captain’s armband – sealed the three points for United with seven minutes remaining after Palace threatened a comeback.

Palace’s Joe Ward reduced the deficit in the 66th minute following strikes in either half from Lukaku.

United, who are fifth and only a point behind Arsenal, have not lost in the Premier League since caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho.

“Parts of the game were tough, there was space out there to play and we made it difficult for ourselves. I hold my hands up for their goal, I should have cleared it but I made up for it with a goal,” Young said post-match.

“We have injuries, they haven’t helped but we have a fantastic squad. Everyone has to be ready and we were today. That’s eight away wins in a row and let’s keep ticking them off.

“We want to keep winning games and keep the confidence coming.”