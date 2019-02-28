Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Helpless Mauricio Pochettino cannot take Spurs any further

Having conceded his Spurs side were out of the Premier League title race just at the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino’s side proved him right by showing just how far behind the 8-ball they are after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

“Yes!” came the stoic reply from Mauricio Pochettino when questioned if Spurs’s title bid was in tatters following their 2-1 loss against Burnley. Having lost from a goal up, the Argentine’s agitation at his side’s performance was understandable, having let slip an opportunity to compete for the third time in his reign at the club.

FULL-TIME Chelsea 2-0 Spurs Pedro sets the hosts on their way to a welcome victory against their London rivals#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/LrkAQyTw3m — Premier League (@premierleague) February 27, 2019

The player’s response to that loss was another shambolic showing against a Chelsea side themselves struggling to find an identity under Maurizio Sarri. For all his endeavours, the side Pochettino has built with every drop of his sweat keeps letting him down time and again

It was the Spurs boss himself who appeared defiant and seemingly insulted early on in the season, calling out the critics for not considering his side genuine title contenders and publicly voiced out his disapproval at the race being labelled a ‘two-horse affair’ rather than a three-pronged competition.

It was a clear show of faith in his team, of a belief that they had what it takes, of breaking the mould this time around. Rather, the cast has been set harder than ever now — their reputation as ‘bottlers’ only reinforced by the happenings of the past two game-weeks.

Spurs had managed at least one shot on target in each of their last 179 Premier League games under Mauricio Pochettino. Tonight was the first time they did not register a single one. 😬 pic.twitter.com/yK8R4e3o4F — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 27, 2019

Sadly for Pochettino, despite all his tactical acumen, there is only so much he can do from outside the pitch. Apart from putting the ball in the net himself, he has done everything possible to inspire this bunch of players. From giving them a protective arm around the shoulder to doing the bad-cop routine when questioning his team’s desire to take it to the next level, it has all been in vain.

Reeling under the massive costs of their new stadium, the coach has had his hands tied in the market and it’s impact on the field is evident. The Londoners’ squad is desperately thin compared to all of their top-six rivals and come the business end of the season, fatigue accumulation coupled with lack of quality replacements means his team tail off year-on-year. Without something changing massively at the club, it’s clear as daylight that he cannot lead the club any further than he already has.

While the manager is fulfilling his brief in every sense of the word, even exceeding it manifold, the hierarchy keeps letting him down with their reluctance to take, in his own words – ‘the final step’. Although it’s understood that under the current management, the club will compete against much bigger teams for as long as possible – when push comes to shove, they cannot help but falter.

Having seen one of the best sides in their history assembled in front of their eyes, fans cannot help but ask for more – not realising it will always be a case of ‘so close yet so far’ for their club every single time of asking.

Stuck in perpetual limbo, Pochettino’s optimism for what is the club of his heart means he is blinded to the obvious truth of the club having hit it’s ceiling under him. While fans and owners can continue to enjoy this golden-era as long as he stays, one can only wonder what will happen of the north Londoner’s once the man opens his blindfold!