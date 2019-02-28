Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace: 5 talking points from United’s win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park

With Manchester United sealing a club-record eighth consecutive away win on the trot with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palance, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

5. Injury-hit United field strong eleven

Struck by injuries all of a sudden, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team had 10 players out injured coming into the game, with the weekend’s derby against Liverpool accounting for four of them. The United manager suggested academy players would make the trip to Selhurst Park and stayed true to his word, with Chong and Garner named amongst the substitutes. Despite the number of injuries they were faced with, United demonstrated their strength in depth by fielding an 11 with only one homegrown player in it – making just three changes from the team that started against Liverpool, a clear sign of how seriously they took their London opponents.

4. Glaring misses early on

Despite the teams starting with caution, early opportunities fell to both, with two of them standing out in particular owing to the nature of how they were spurned. Given an early corner, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku broke free in the box only to sky the ball over from two yards – leaving everyone including himself wondering how he managed to miss. Palace’s number 10 Townsend had the next opportunity, this time from open play just minutes later at his feet, again skying it high over the bar in what was nothing short of deja vu for both sets of fans, with identical chances spurned in quick succession.

3. Lukaku makes amends

Having missed the easiest of chances early on, Lukaku seemed desperate to make amends for it, and he did. Luke Shaw’s bombing run inside from the touchline created the opportunity for the Belgian, who still had a lot to do – taking a touch before tucking the ball nonchalantly past the Palace keeper into the bottom right corner to put United one-up. The Belgian’s second goal was even more emphatic, holding off a defender before scoring on the bounce in what was almost reminiscent of some of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s acrobatic finishes at the club – grabbing a brace and seemingly sealing the game for United.

2. Palace cause late scare

Seemingly having sealed the game, United dropped off the tempo and became a tad complacent, only for the Eagles to punish them for their lack of concentration. Barely tested by Zaha all night, Ashley Young did brilliantly to steal the ball off the winger, before being robbed back by him, in turn leading to Palace causing havoc around the United box – ultimately culminating in Ward scoring off Schlupp’s cross to make it 2-1 and bring the hosts right back into the game.

1. Young calms nerves as Solskjaer remains unbeaten

The latest in the tale at the top…#PL pic.twitter.com/IINuvyT913 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 27, 2019

Completely rattled by Ward’s goal, United took a while to get back into the groove, conceding possession to Roy Hodgson’s team for a short spell before gaining a foothold back into the match. The Red Devils made a double substitution late on, bring on Rashford and Bailly for Sanchez and Dalot, strengthening up-top and in defence. Fans were treated to some exciting end-to-end action for a ten-minute period before United finally emerged out on top, Pogba’s pass finding Young on the counter-attack, who drilled a fantastic finish from an angle to put the game to bed – ensuring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained unbeaten in the league with 29 points from a possible 33 and also sealing United’s 8th consecutive away win in the process, an all time club-record.