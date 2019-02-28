Rashford on bench after ankle knock, Fred afforded rare start

Manchester United face Crystal Palace without a host of first-team players, meaning Brazil midfielder Fred gets a rare start in midfield.

Marcus Rashford is on the bench for depleted Manchester United at Crystal Palace after suffering an ankle injury, but Fred has been given a rare opportunity to impress.

United travel to Selhurst Park while dealing with an injury crisis, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without a host of first-team players for the midweek fixture.

In a remarkable turn of events, United lost Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard to injuries in the first half of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool, while Nemanja Matic sustained a problem in the build-up to that game.

Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are all absent as well.

Rashford also suffered an early knock against Liverpool, though he managed to see out the game and Solskjaer suggested in his pre-match news conference that the England international could travel with the squad.

Joining Rashford on the bench are teenagers James Garner and Tahith Chong, while Fred – who has struggled since moving to Old Trafford – is named in a Premier League starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day.

Also slotting into a makeshift midfield with Paul Pogba are Scott McTominay – who produced a spirited performance against Liverpool – and Diogo Dalot.

Alexis Sanchez partners Romelu Lukaku in attack for only the Chilean’s second Premier League start since November 3, while Marcos Rojo is on the bench awaiting his first appearance under Solskjaer.

As for Palace, they are without key defender Mamadou Sakho after he hurt his knee at the weekend, with reports suggesting the Frenchman will miss the remainder of the season.