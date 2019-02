Maurizio Sarri was left fuming when Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to come off during the Carabao Cup finals and has announced what he intends to do as punishment for the player’s actions.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was fined a week’s wages by the club and also forced to issue a public apology for his actions in the Carabao Cup finals against Manchester City, when he refused to be substituted despite going down twice with cramps.

However, he isn’t quite out of the doghouse just yet as Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri announced his intention to possibly drop the Spanish shot stopper from the starting eleven against Tottenham.

“I don’t know [if Arrizabalaga will play]. Maybe yes. Maybe no,” said Sarri.

“I think he is fit. It will be a decision for the group. For the other players, all the players. I have to decide for my group. I want to send a message: the message could be Kepa is on the pitch, or Kepa is out the pitch. I have to decide what is better.”

There are reports, however, that should Chelsea lose to Tottenham, it would spell the end of Maurizio Sarri’s tenure at the club and that the Chelsea players are aware of that.

