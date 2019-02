In a whirlwind of developments, Brendan Rodgers relinquished his position at Celtic and moved back to the Premier League to take over at Leicester City.

Leicester City have confirmed that former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will take over as the manager of the club with immediate effect.

Rodgers, 46, last enjoyed stint in the Premier League as the Liverpool manager when he almost took them to the 2014/15 Title, only to fall short in the business end of the season.

He then joined Celtic where he oversaw two seasons of unopposed success in the Scottish league, winning the Title in consecutive years in addition to two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups as well.

Rodgers was approached by Leicester after Claude Puel, a pragmatic operator who played an uninspiring brand of football, was relieved of his duties following no victories in 7 matches.

Following the Welshman’s move back to the Premier League, former Celtics boss Neil Lennon returns to the club till the end of the season in an interim capacity, hopefully to guide them to another Scottish Title that looks very much on as it stands.

Neil Lennon has been confirmed as Celtic's interim manager until the end of the season. His first game in charge will be tomorrow night's clash against Hearts at Tynecastle ⚽ https://t.co/oDBEng4AgY pic.twitter.com/48BiM5c4af — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 26, 2019

Rodgers was on hand to witness Leicester beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 at the King Power stadium and will take active charge of the team ahead of their next game away to Watford.