Leicester confirm Rodgers appointment

Brendan Rodgers has been appointed as Leicester City’s new manager, leaving his post at Celtic.

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as their new manager on a deal until June 2022.

The Foxes sacked Claude Puel on Sunday following a 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, with Rodgers and Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez soon touted as potential replacements.

Celtic announced on Tuesday that they had “very reluctantly” given Rodgers permission to travel to Leicester for talks and he has now sealed a return to the Premier League.

The 46-year-old previously managed Swansea City and Liverpool in the competition, almost winning the title with the Reds in 2013-14.

Rodgers then claimed seven major trophies during his time at Celtic, leaving the Glasgow club on the brink of a third consecutive domestic treble.

“I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club,” Rodgers said of his appointment.

“Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

Leicester City vice-chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring a manager of Brendan’s calibre to Leicester City and I look forward to seeing what he, our talented, young squad and our dedicated, skilled team of staff can achieve together.

“As projects, including the development of our new training ground and the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium continue to take shape, and as a young squad of great potential begins to mature, Brendan and his colleagues arrive at an exciting time for Leicester City.

“We’re continuing to grow as a club and I am anticipating that Brendan’s coaching methods, knowledge and experience can enhance our journey.”