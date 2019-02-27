As long as he doesn’t want his house back! Klopp wishes landlord Rodgers well

Prospective Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers rents a house to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is relieved he is unlikely to have to move.

Jurgen Klopp is fully behind Brendan Rodgers’ expected appointment at Leicester City, particularly if it means he can continue renting the Northern Irishman’s Merseyside home.

Klopp has been a tenant in Rodgers’ Formby property since succeeding him as Liverpool boss in 2015.

Rodgers headed north to Scotland after leaving Anfield and has been in charge at Celtic for almost three years, winning every piece of domestic silverware on offer.

The former Watford, Reading and Swansea City boss is reported to have verbally agreed to succeed Claude Puel after the Frenchman was sacked by Leicester on Sunday.

And Klopp hopes the distance from his home – previously owned by Steven Gerrard – to the East Midlands means he will not be evicted by his predecessor.

“As long as he’s not going to Everton, I’m fine,” joked Klopp. “If he goes to Everton, he may want his house back.

“I don’t think Leicester is close enough that he will move to Liverpool again.”

Klopp added: “It’s probably not an easy situation for Celtic.

“If it happens, wherever he goes, I obviously wish him luck because he’s a good guy.”