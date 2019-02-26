Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will not contest his improper conduct charge following a rant at referee Mike Dean.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he will accept his Football Association (FA) charge for improper conduct following an extraordinary rant at Mike Dean.

The Tottenham boss was furious as his side were beaten 2-1 at Burnley on Saturday and appeared to blame the officials, with television pictures showing the coach angrily confronting referee Dean for an extended period.

The FA charged Pochettino on Monday and, having had time to reflect on the incident, the former Southampton manager accepts he was in the wrong.

“I will accept the charge,” he told a news conference. “Watching my behaviour afterwards on TV, I think I need to accept and apologise to Mike Dean.

“I cannot behave in that way. It’s not the way. My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way. I need to apologise to him and all of the officials.”

Pochettino had hoped to have the opportunity to apologise to Dean in person at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday when Tottenham visit Chelsea.

But the official has been allocated as the fourth official at Manchester City when they face West Ham, having reportedly been set to have the same role at Chelsea prior to the clash with Pochettino.

“I feel sorry he won’t be at Stamford Bridge,” Pochettino said. “I wanted to see him tomorrow and apologise. I still believe I am right but the way I behaved was not right.

“For me, he is one of the best referees.”

Spurs are still without injured star Dele Alli. Pochettino added that he was unsure if the midfielder would return in time for next week’s Champions League second leg at Borussia Dortmund.