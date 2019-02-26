Rodgers granted permission to speak to Leicester

Leicester City appear on the cusp of appointing a new manager in the shape of Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers.

Brendan Rodgers has been granted permission to talk to Leicester City over their vacant managerial position, Celtic have confirmed.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers reportedly told Celtic of his intentions on Monday, with the Bhoys saying they have “very reluctantly” allowed him to meet with the Foxes.

Leicester are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Claude Puel on Sunday following a run of five defeats in six Premier League matches, culminating in a 4-1 home loss to Crystal Palace.

“Celtic football club today [Tuesday] confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy,” a club statement read.

“Brendan has indicated to the club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”

Rodgers has won two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups since taking over at Celtic in May 2016.

During his first season in charge, Celtic became the first team in Scotland to go unbeaten during a 38-game league season, while the club went on a record 69-game undefeated streak.

The 46-year-old returns to the Premier League having been sacked by Liverpool in October 2015.

Under Rodgers, the Reds came desperately close to ending their wait for a top-flight title, which stretches back to 1990, but were ultimately pipped to the post by Manchester City in the 2013-14 campaign.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is expected to take over at Parkhead until the end of the season if Rodgers joins Leicester.