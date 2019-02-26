Statistics prove Maurizio Sarri was right in wanting to substitute Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga were involved in heated signalling towards the end of the Carabao Cup finals as the player refused to be substituted – perhaps against better judgement.

Bleacher Report released an infographic that informs that the player that Sarri wanted to come on to replace Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, had a much better penalty saving ratio as compared to the Spaniard, leading to a vein of thought that the proposed substitution may not have been purely for injury reasons.

Arrizabalaga had pulled up in cramp twice during the match, leading to a narrative that Sarri’s reasons to try and haul him off as the clock ticked towards a penalty shootout was due to only that.

However, as the above statistics show, Willy Caballero has faced more penalties than Arrizabalaga, made more saves and retains a higher save percentage from the spot as well.

Not to mention, Caballero also used to play at Manchester City, meaning that he was likely to be knowledgeable about the penalty shooting tendencies and preferences of their players.

As it stood, however, Arrizabalaga raised a hue and cry about the proposed substitution and refused to come off, leaving Sarri fuming and – at one point – almost exiting through the tunnel.

These statistics seem to indicate why.