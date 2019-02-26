Sacked by Manchester United in December, Jose Mourinho wants to avoid internal conflict at his next job.

Jose Mourinho revealed his next job in management would include working with people that he loves.

The Portuguese tactician has been without a coaching job since he was sacked by Manchester United in December.

Mourinho said he had already turned down a job due to a club’s lack of ambition, adding his next move would be to an outfit that had people he enjoyed working with.

“If it is a club without ambition I wouldn’t go. I refused because I want high-level football and ambitions at the highest level,” the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss told The Telegraph.

“That is my second item [of requirement]. My first item is structural empathy. I want to work with people that I love. People I want to work with, that I am happy to work with, with whom I share the same ideas.

“It was what I had at Inter. There are clubs like this. Normally, that is a very important part of a successful club.”

Mourinho led United to a Europa League title, EFL Cup and Community Shield, but his side struggled to begin this season, leading to his exit.