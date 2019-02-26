Pochettino charged after Mike Dean row

The Football Association (FA) has charged Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino with improper conduct after his argument with Mike Dean.

Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) following his angry row with referee Mike Dean at the end of Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

The Spurs manager approached the official at full-time, entering the pitch and appearing visibly angry as he spoke to the official, continuing his tirade even after being told to walk away.

Spurs were angry about a decision to award a corner to Burnley from which Chris Wood opened the scoring, though Pochettino accepted after the match that he had “made a mistake” in confronting Dean.

An FA statement read: “Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday.

“It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct.

“He has until 18:00 [GMT] on 28 February 2019 to respond to the charge.”