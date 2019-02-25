Premier League |

Watch: Jordan Henderson doesn’t shake hands with Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager reacts angrily

Liverpool were robbed of two points by a resolute Manchester United at Old Trafford in an English Premier League fixture which was marred by multiple injuries to players in the first half.

The match saw United use all three of their substitutions after Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard succumbed to muscular injuries. Liverpool had to take Robert Firmino off as well for Daniel Sturridge.

The match eventually finished goalless with United getting the better of chances. Jurgen Klopp was visibly frustrated with how the match progressed and 72 minutes into the match, he decided to take off club captain Jordan Henderson for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The midfielder wasn’t happy to be taken off and snubbed Klopp’s handshake. The manager then reacted angrily and gave Henderson a mouthful!

The fans vented their anger on the incident as well.

Comments