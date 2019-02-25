Watch: Jordan Henderson doesn’t shake hands with Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager reacts angrily

Liverpool were robbed of two points by a resolute Manchester United at Old Trafford in an English Premier League fixture which was marred by multiple injuries to players in the first half.

The match saw United use all three of their substitutions after Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard succumbed to muscular injuries. Liverpool had to take Robert Firmino off as well for Daniel Sturridge.

The match eventually finished goalless with United getting the better of chances. Jurgen Klopp was visibly frustrated with how the match progressed and 72 minutes into the match, he decided to take off club captain Jordan Henderson for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The midfielder wasn’t happy to be taken off and snubbed Klopp’s handshake. The manager then reacted angrily and gave Henderson a mouthful!

The fans vented their anger on the incident as well.

Bonus, where that happened☝🏻#MCICHE match, this happened between #Klopp and #Henderson in the #LiVSOU match pic.twitter.com/tgAQ46ZCKK Iam sure this will be an afterthought on the day all considering. Showing respect for others, teammates etc, can never be underrated to #Success — Shaun Harris (@SAHsoccer1) February 24, 2019

Henderson didn’t want to shake hands with Klopp you can feel the tension in this one! Don’t cross Jurgen! #liverpool #jurgenklopp #epl — Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) February 24, 2019

Klopp giving Henderson a bollocking then when he didn’t shake his hand coming off — Ross Kewley (@RossKewley8) February 24, 2019

Lack of disrespect from Henderson to Klopp. Didnt even shake Klopps hand when he was subbed for Shaqiri who can score goals. Klopp made sure he noticed. Disprespectful captain. #MNULIV — Bruce G™ (@bruceg87) February 24, 2019

Henderson needs to go. He had a good game, but threw a strop and didn’t shake Klopp’s hand once he came off. Not my captain. #MUNLIV #MUNLFC — | 𝓛𝓾𝓲𝓼 | (@StunningSuarez) February 24, 2019

Pretty sure I heard Klopp lambast Henderson for not shaking his hand? — Leigh Curtis (@LeighCurtis_NP) February 24, 2019