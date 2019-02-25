Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool: 5 talking points from Manchester United’s goalless draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford

With Liverpool returning to the summit of the Premier League following a goalless draw against Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points from the game.

5. Early chaos sets the tone

Starting early to make room for a minute’s applause in memory of United’s recently demised youth coach Eric Harrison, the match had moments of chaos early on. Not very long after kick-off, Ashley Young’s weak back-pass to David De Gea was intercepted, which eventually led to the United keeper handling the ball – giving Liverpool an indirect free-kick inside the area. While United were able to sit tight and prevent anything from coming off of it, the tone had been set – making it a first-half of little adventure and plenty of disruptive fouls here and there as both teams refused to give away too much, perhaps in light of the gravity of the fixture.

4. United use up all substitutions in injury-laden first half

In what was a largely cagey first-half of football, the only real highlight was how Manchester United amazingly had to use all 3 of their allocated substitutions, owing to injuries. Ander Herrera was the first casualty of the afternoon, coming off for Andreas Pereira after suffering a hamstring injury. By the time the Spaniard was down the tunnel, two more United players – Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford were already struggling to stay on their feet. Herrera’s countryman Mata came off in heroic circumstances, having raced all the way to United’s penalty area to rob Salah of the ball, before collapsing to the ground – making way for Jesse Lingard. While Marcus Rashford soldiered on, it was amusingly Jesse Lingard who came off next, re-injuring his hamstring while getting onto the end of a Romelu Lukaku pass, allowing Alexis Sanchez to come in – leaving United utterly ham-strung.

3. Passionate Red Devils up the ante

Whatever Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team talk may have been at half-time, it certainly seemed to work wonders as Manchester United came back on to the pitch revitalized, despite the barrage of injuries they faced. Every player in red on the pitch seemed to have a purpose about himself, as evidenced by Andreas Pereira’s crunching challenges early on in the half. In terms of attacking impetus too, the Red Devils found their feet, with Romelu Lukaku especially dishing out devilish deliveries from the right time and again. They even had the ball in the back of the net via a Joel Matip error, but for a marginal offside by Chris Smalling in the build-up. The English center-back had another chance to win the game for his team late on, again off a Lukaku cross but elected not to commit and saw the ball flash just past – ensuring the game ended goalless.

2. Salah fails to score against United yet again

An oft-quoted stat, especially by United fans coming into the game was how Mohamed Salah, for all his scoring exploits had never scored against Manchester United. The Egyptian, stuck on 49 goals in the league would have been relishing the chance to change the statistic, but was shut down once again by the Mancunians, Luke Shaw keeping a close eye on him this time around. Except for a run early in the first-half, Salah’s influence on the game was minimal and Jurgen Klopp made evident his dismay at the performance by electing to bring him off in the 78th minute for Xherdan Shaqiri despite Liverpool still having the opportunity to nick one for the winner.

1. Both teams happy with result

Billed as the ultimate attack-fest, although the game at Old Trafford between the two most successful teams in the league turned into something of an anti-climatic display, neither will go home with their heads down. Avoiding defeat was key for Jurgen Klopp’s men who return home top of the table with their momentum intact in the title race, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops will take immense pride in their performance despite the absence of almost the entirety of their first-choice frontline and midfield players.