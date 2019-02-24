Fifth Premier League manager sacked in the ongoing 2018/19 season

Leicester City fell to a disastrous 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Saturday which left them on the 12th spot on the table and only eight points from the relegation zone.

Calls were being made by the fans to sack current manager Claude Puel, under whom the club have failed to register a league win since the New Year’s Day. And now the 2015 Premier League champions have indeed parted ways with the Frenchman with immediate effect.

First Team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will take up the reins of the first team as the club decide on a permanent fix for the vacant position.

Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2019

🦊 🔪 Claude Puel at Leicester… – Games: 67 – Wins: 25 – Draws: 14 – Losses: 28 – Points: 89 The Frenchman has reportedly been sacked 🗞 @JPercyTelegraph#LCFC pic.twitter.com/Od4IeJha8w — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 24, 2019

Claude Puel has reportedly been sacked as manager of Leicester City. The Frenchman was in charge of the Foxes for 56 Premier League games, winning just 33.9 per cent (W19, D13, L24). Full story to follow… pic.twitter.com/hGbBqIca6l — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 24, 2019

Fulham were the first to sack their manager in the ongoing season after they parted ways with Slavisa Jokanovic. Southampton were next, as they sacked Mark Hughes early in December, Jose Mourinho from Manchester United and David Wagner from Huddersfield City were the third and fourth managers respectively who were sacked in the ongoing season.