Reports: Jose Mourinho knew he was getting the sack at Manchester United after Liverpool defeat in December

Jose Mourinho confided in his friends that he knew the sack was coming following Manchester United’s insipid 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December.

Duly, the Portuguese coach was removed from his position just two days after United’s lackluster performance and tame manner of defeat at the hands of the Anfield club.

However, according to Daily Mail, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager knew that the axe was coming – but refused to be the one to quit first.

Apparently his text to his friends immediately following the game read, ‘I’m done after this.’ However, he also did mention that it wouldn’t be him who forced the exit as he also sent them a message that read ‘But I’m not quitting.’

Mourinho was then replaced by Norwegian caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has since masterminded a resounding reversal in fortunes at the club, as they have remained unbeaten in the league since.

As a result of the club choosing to remove Mourinho from his position as opposed to the Portuguese tactician himself throwing the towel in, he exited Old Trafford with a juicy check for around £25m as his severance package.