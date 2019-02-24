Puel remaining positive despite Leicester losing again at home

Leicester City lost for a fourth time in a row at the King Power, leading Claude Puel to admit it is a “difficult and worrying time”.

Claude Puel called for Leicester City to remain united on and off the pitch after their losing run at home was extended to four games with a 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Foxes fought back from Michy Batshuayi’s first-half opener to equalise through Jonny Evans after the break, only to fall apart in the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Wilfried Zaha scored twice, his brace sandwiching a penalty from Luka Milivojevic, as Palace ran out comfortable winners at the King Power Stadium to increase the pressure on Puel.

A sizeable number of Leicester fans who stuck around to hear the final whistle voiced their displeasure at the current situation, with their team still yet to win at the King Power Stadium this year. Leicester have also lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

“Of course, it is a difficult and worrying time. We have played some good opponents without reward and of course we are in difficulty,” Puel told BT Sport.

“We have to take confidence and support with our fans; it is a young team and we need to keep a positive attitude.

“I manage the pressure, the most important thing is my players.

“We are a young team and we have shown a lot of quality without a fair result. We have to keep going.”

Leicester were in the ascendancy for much of the first half before falling behind in the 40th minute, Batshuayi reacting quickly to stick out a leg and deflect James McArthur’s wayward shot on target.

Puel admitted conceding when on top was a blow for the hosts, though he was concerned at the way his side “did not manage the game right” after conceding for a second time.

“I think we made a good performance in the first half with good chances and good play and then conceded the first goal with their first shot,” the former Southampton boss said.

“It was difficult to find a solution because they played and blocked but we tried a lot of good moves.

“We came back with desire in the second half and then we conceded a second goal on the counter.

“After the second goal we did not manage the game right. It was difficult to have structure and stop the counter attack.”

Leicester will not have to wait long for the opportunity to end their losing streak at home – they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.