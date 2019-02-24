Leicester City 1 Crystal Palace 4: Eagles mark Hodgson milestone with convincing win

Michy Batshuayi scored on his first Premier League start for Crystal Palace and Wilfried Zaha struck twice against Leicester City.

Crystal Palace marked a record-breaking game for manager Roy Hodgson with a 4-1 win at slumping Leicester City, who have now lost four on the spin at home.

Palace boss Hodgson – who became the oldest person to take charge of a team in a Premier League fixture – watched on as his side clincially defeated their hosts to increase the pressure on opposite number Claude Puel.

Michy Batshuayi reacted swiftly to divert a wayward long-range drive from James McArthur beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for the only goal of the first half at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester equalised through Jonny Evans, the centre-back marking a notable milestone of his own by scoring on his 250th appearance in the competition, but Wilfried Zaha struck twice to sandwich a Luka Milivojevic penalty as Palace ran out comfortable winners.

3 – Wilfried Zaha has scored in three consecutive league appearances for the first time in his career. Roll. pic.twitter.com/HvLkRlmCqG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2019

Jamie Vardy, recalled to the starting XI after scoring – as well as missing a penalty – in a cameo appearance off the bench in the 3-1 defeat away at Tottenham last time out, glanced an early header narrowly over in a first half devoid of opportunities at both ends.

However, Palace claimed the lead five minutes before the interval, Batshuayi’s quick reactions to stick out a right leg seeing him score in the Premier League for the first time since October 2017.

Having struggled to create much, Leicester copied their opponents’ example to grab an equaliser 19 minutes into the second half.

After Palace failed to clear a long throw into their penalty area, Harvey Barnes snatched at a shot to inadvertently set up Evans, who had gone up for the set-piece opportunity, for a first-time finish.

Yet the optimism at the equaliser soon dissipated when Palace snatched the lead back, McArthur’s clever clipped cross picking out the unmarked Zaha to side-foot in.

Evans’ clumsy trip on Jeffrey Schlupp set up penalty expert Milivojevic and Zaha rubbed salt into the Leicester wounds with a fourth in added time, though by then plenty of the home crowd had already headed for the exits.