Sarri vs Guardiola vs Klopp: First seasons in the Premier League compared

FOX Sports Asia compares the Italian’s maiden season in England to Jurgen Klopp’s and Guardiola’s first season(s) respectively.

With Maurizio Sarri drawing parallels between Pep Guardiola’s first year in England to Chelsea’s current predicament in his latest press conference, here are how they, and Jurgen Klopp, actually stack up against one another.

Maurizio Sarri:

“Because he (Guardiola) was lucky.”, replied Maurizio Sarri in his most recent press conference when asked why Pep Guardiola had been afforded more time and less pressure in his job at Manchester City. But how exactly does Sarri’s season look in isolation, away from comparisons with Klopp’s Liverpool and Guardiola’s City?

The Italian’s season started off with a bang, winning five games on the trot – playing high intensity, pulsating football, up until their first draw. Then too, the Blues recovered well and stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 12 games, before Pochettino’s Tottenham side blew the wind off their sails in a 3-1 defeat at Wembley – one of their worst displays of the calendar year.

It’s only in the games post the Wembley debacle that problems started rearing their ugly heads for Sarri’s men. They have lost 6 and won only 7 out of the ensuing 14 games, dropping to 6th spot from what was a seemingly unassailable third spot they held for a long time.

From holding an insurmountable 11 point advantage over what was then Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, they now sit 1 point behind the newly resurgent Red Devils, an indication of just how far behind the pecking order they have fallen.

Coming back to comparisons, a common theme in Guardiola’s and Klopp’s respective first seasons were landmark results and/or performances which reaffirmed the club’s faith in the manager’s vision.

Chelsea’s only result of note has been a 2-0 win over Manchester City, where they curiously resorted to a counter-attacking game-plan, instead of the much vaunted ‘Sarri-ball’ – keeping only 38 percent of possession over the course of the match, and it’s this very reason why for all of Sarri’s talk about other coaches being given time, criticism from fans and pundits refuses to die down – onlookers are yet to see any concrete proof of his philosophy working in a Chelsea team which is bereft of both confidence as well as characters at the moment.

Pep Guardiola:

The man who Sarri referenced in his latest press conference had an uncannily similar first season at the helm in England. Widely praised, like Sarri, as one of the game’s innovators, Guardiola took the English game by storm, winning 6 in 6 to put City at the top of the table with two months of the season played, which also included a 2-1 win on derby-day over Mourinho’s United.

Cut to Spurs at Wembley and City were in for a rude awakening, Guardiola given his first real taste of England’s top-tier when Pochettino turned his high-intensity approach on it’s head and gave him a taste of his own medicine – in what was a 2-0 loss for the Spaniard.

Despite going unbeaten over the next 6 games, City huffed and puffed their way to February, with a further 4 loses to show for it – meaning they were all but out of the title race by then.

Further, in terms of playing style and results, Guardiola’s men weren’t really miles ahead of Sarri’s Chelsea at this point in their first season, and like Chelsea had only a win against Manchester United to boast about, which incidentally wasn’t symbolic of Guardiola’s philosophy at all – instead being a game won by individual actions/errors.

City got into their groove by the end of their season however, winning against the small teams instead of the big ones to seal third place, even though they were only 3 points off fifth spot.

Long story short, Guardiola’s first season wasn’t spectacular by any measure, winning only two of 10 games against their top 6 competitors, but they did show pieces of the devastating football they could play under the Spaniard, while a third place finish also aided his cause, buying him more time, meaning talk about Sarri getting undue criticism has at least some substance to it.

It’s also important to note however, that Guardiola’s reputation far outweighs that of the Italian, having won the league in both his previous clubs along with an unprecedented sextuple at Barcelona, all of which went a long way in convincing fans and the ownership to sit tight.

Jurgen Klopp:

Klopp’s arrival in English football and the circumstances in which he started his job were completely different from the aforementioned duo, meaning in reality the German perhaps deserves much more credit than either of them.

Delving into his first season, it was not until the eight game of the season that he took charge. With no pre-season to implement his ideas and more than 100 million worth of players signed by another manager, it’s fair to say that Klopp’s task was the hardest.

What was most impressive about him was how quickly he got his ideas across, with Liverpool’s high press philosophy evident from the very first game against Tottenham, which eventually ended in a goalless draw.

While the German had as many losses as Sarri and only one less than Guardiola at this point in his first season despite coming in after 8 games played, he delivered on his promise of ‘heavy-metal football’ and even though they finished a dismal 8th in the league due to consistency issues – they only narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League finals.

It’s also the big games where Liverpool were most impressive, doing the double over City with thumping 4-1 and 3-0 wins as well as playing out a 3-1 victory over Chelsea and a 3-3 classic vs Arsenal, all of which had ample demonstrations of his ‘gegen-pressing’ philosophy which has taken them places since.

It’s no surprise then that Klopp got more time to prove himself, a decision whose benefits the club has been reaping ever since and despite not winning a single trophy in his time at the club, the German has well and truly made the Merseysiders relevant again both in Europe and in England.

